Matthew Golden already threatening to flip Packers depth chart at OTAs

The 2025 NFL Draft was not exactly loaded at the wide receiver position, but the Green Bay Packers landed a much-needed weapon in Texas star Matthew Golden in the first round. The Packers hadn't used a first-round pick on the wide receiver position since they took Javon Walker way back in the 2002 NFL Draft out of Florida State, so the Green Bay fan base in attendance went absolutely nuts when Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Golden's name.

Over the last handful of years, the Packers have absolutely loaded up at the receiver position, and they've found some good players, but nobody to be the true go-to weapon in the Matt LaFleur offense.

Christian Watson was supposed to be that guy. The Packers traded up to get him high in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft and he's struggled to stay on the field. As impressive as Watson has been when healthy -- at times -- the Packers knew they couldn't go into this coming season just planning on him being their WR1, especially with him entering a contract year.

Matthew Golden could emerge as WR1 in Packers offense quickly

Jordan Love has already begun to express his pleasure with the addition of Golden to the Packers offense.

“I’m excited to see just his potential on the football field. But just the start we’ve had, doing routes on air and things like that, he looks like a stud, looks like a very polished receiver, so I’m excited to see just how far he can take it.”



- Jordan Love (via The Athletic)

It may not seem like much, but even though we're early in OTAs, it's not hard to believe that Golden could absolutely turn that Packers wide receiver depth chart on its head sooner rather than later. Watson's spot is not assured and he could even be a trade candidate after the preseason. Jayden Reed is going to be featured in the offense, but not to the same degree as Golden potentially could be.

Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs are nice secondary options, but not go-to threats.

The Packers need someone like Golden who creates separation quickly and can be a high-volume weapon for Jordan Love, someone he can trust and rely on right away. Having Golden in the mix will give Love and the Packers three players to truly feature in the passing game weekly: Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden.

That's a luxury that could take this team to the next level in 2025.