Matthew Stafford trade rumors could start heating up with latest report

The quarterback carousel never stops spinning in the NFL, and when it comes to the 2025 offseason, some big name players will be on the move. We already know the New York Jets are saying goodbye to Aaron Rodgers, who looks likely to play again in 2025, but what about Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford?

There has been a lot of smoke surrounding Matthew Stafford trade rumors in recent weeks with the Rams even allowing Stafford and his camp to talk with other teams to gauge his overall value. Many folks in the NFL world seem to think the Rams are allowing Stafford to do this just simply to help along contract extension negotiations. There is a faction that believes Stafford wouldn't actually end up being traded.

But then again, you never know...

Latest Matthew Stafford trade rumors: Giants, Raiders on the hunt?

Matthew Stafford’s exploration of his market value the last few weeks has indeed attracted significant interest from teams, notably the Raiders and the Giants, per sources.

Teams are anticipating the Rams will now be driving up the asking price if they decide to move him. pic.twitter.com/8PS7GqXaPM — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 26, 2025

There's no way this is an unprecedented move by the Rams, but it's very odd. Allowing your star quarterback to speak with other teams -- which need quarterbacks -- in order to gauge his overall value is a bold show of confidence no matter what your ultimate plan might be.

There have been rumors that the Rams would be comfortable with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback in 2025 if it comes to that, and there have also been rumors that Aaron Rodgers would want to sign on to play for the Rams in the event that Stafford is traded.

The Rams have made it known they are for sure moving on from Cooper Kupp, and perhaps general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay are thinking they'd rather move on a year too early than a year too late. Stafford has dealt with some elbow issues in recent years among other injuries, and while he's still played at a high level, it feels like it's only a matter of time before he hits the proverbial cliff.

Dianna Russini is reporting that Stafford has drawn "significant" interest from the Giants and Raiders, who are each in rather desperate situations but unique in each case. The Giants' brain trust of GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll could be in its final year proving they can be trusted with the future of the organization.

The Raiders, on the other hand, just hired veteran head coach Pete Carroll. There might be urgency there given Carroll is immediately one of the oldest head coaches in the league, but the roster is not exactly a "Matthew Stafford away" from title contention.

It will cost at least $40 million annually as well as a bounty of picks, likely something similar to the Aaron Rodgers-Jets trade a couple of years ago, to make this kind of a deal happen. Is that something the Giants and Raiders really want to do? It still feels more likely that Stafford returns to play for the Rams but with specific teams getting the chance to speak with him, intrigue is ramping up and one of the top QBs in the league -- regardless of his age -- could soon be on the move (again).