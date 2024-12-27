The Pittsburgh Steelers owned a 10-3 record after 13 games. Mike Tomlin’s club now owns a 10-6 mark after a rough three-game stretch. The ease of which the Philadelphia Eagles (27-13), Baltimore Ravens (34-17), and Kansas City Chiefs (29-10) pushed around the highly-regarded Pittsburgh defense. However, the team’s issues on this side of the ball date back a little further than just this current slump.

Ugly times for the playoff-bound Steelers

There was that Thursday night loss at Cleveland in Week 12, four days after the club frustrated the reigning AFC North champion Ravens, 18-16, at Pittsburgh. The 24-19 prime time loss was the start of some shaky play by coordinator Teryl Austin’s unit. In their last six outings, four of those resulting in losses by Tomlin’s club, the Steelers have surrendered 166 points and 19 offensive touchdowns.

The club has allowed at least 24 points in five of those outings, including 38 in a win at Cincinnati, and 34 in a loss at Baltimore, and at least three offensive TDs in five of those games. Yes, there have been a dozen sacks, as well as 12 takeaways, but the club has allowed at least 375 total yards in four of those contests.

In the Steelers’ first 10 games, they allowed a combined 162 points and only 17 offensive touchdowns. They limited five of those opponents to less than 300 yards of total offense.

Tomlin has certainly received his share of criticism when it comes to his team lacking consistency, most notably later in the year and certainly in the postseason. The franchise has dropped five straight playoff games, allowing at least 31 points in each of those setbacks. Those losses were lowlighted by poor performances on both sides of the ball.

What’s ahead?

Yes, quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense deserve their share of the blame. However, this current slump feels a little different because it's the defensive side of the ball that's literally getting pushed around.

That’s Tomlin’s specialty, but there’s nothing special about the way his team and defense are performing at the moment. And if there’s another postseason disaster, could there actually be conversation about the future of a longtime head coach who inked a three-year extension earlier this year?