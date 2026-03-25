Najee Harris free agency rumors heating up after latest reports

Veteran running back Najee Harris might be one of the most underrated players left in NFL Free Agency in 2026 after a total bust of a year with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025.

The Chargers signed Harris to a one-year contract in free agency, only to use their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. And that was just the beginning of the complete debacle they had at the running back position last season.

Harris was involved in a fireworks accident on the 4th of July, and there was a whole saga about the Chargers concealing the severity of the injury and keeping Harris off the practice field. Then, when he finally did return to the field, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Just six months removed from that injury, Harris's health is improving, and he's going on a free agent tour to potentially sign before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Najee Harris visits Seahawks with Raiders on deck in NFL Free Agency

Chargers free-agent RB Najee Harris visited today with the Seattle Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2026

First up on the visit list for the former first-round pick are the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Not bad for the first team that wants to get a look at you.

The Seahawks would be an interesting fit after losing Kenneth Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Free Agency this offseason. Walker was the Super Bowl MVP, but the Seahawks let him walk uncontested. Now, they might be looking for a veteran replacement on the cheap.

Harris is also slated to visit with the Las Vegas Raiders, who would be a fascinating fit given the fact that they have Ashton Jeanty in the RB1 spot. But with nobody really proven behind him on the roster right now, Harris could provide the Raiders with a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield for presumptive #1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Even though things didn't work out for him with the Chargers (to put it mildly), there is a real chance that Harris could bounce back on his next contract. Even though it's tougher for running backs, in particular, to make a fast comeback from Achilles injuries, it's not impossible, and Harris has proven his toughness as an NFL running back.

On a Pittsburgh Steelers team riddled with issues at the quarterback position and on the offensive line, Harris had four straight years with 1,000 yards rushing and didn't miss a single game while he was in Pittsburgh. Sometimes, bad injury luck hits you at the worst possible time.

But this is a former first-round pick who is still just 28 years old. He'll be looking for a chance to prove himself this season and hopefully cash in during the 2027 free agency cycle. Landing in either Seattle or Las Vegas could end up being really good for him.