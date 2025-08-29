NFC Power Rankings: Packers make huge jump after Micah Parsons trade

8. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are close and can breakout a bit in the 2025 NFL Season. They were 6-4 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season and do have a path to a Wild Card seed given they have improved their defensive line, which was a weak spot in 2024.

7. Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy being an unknown is bringing down the Minnesota Vikings in our updated NFC power rankings, but he could absolutely be the 'guy' for the franchise for well over a decade; we just do not know yet. On paper, Minnesota is one of the better teams in the NFL, but let's pump the brakes until McCarthy takes the field.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The most 'good not great' team in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are again going to win around 10 games and will likely capture the NFC South title, but they just do not have a Super Bowl team and are still a few elite players away from that. However, this franchise is run the right way and in a very good spot.

5. Washington Commanders

Another team kind of limited by their top-end roster talent, the Washington Commanders have an old roster but a budding star at QB in Jayden Daniels. This team came within one game of the Super Bowl, but they could regress in 2025. For now, they are fifth in our NFC power rankings and are a very good football team.

4. Los Angeles Rams

A healthy Matthew Stafford is dangerous. The LA Rams have a top-tier roster and a QB still at a high level, but Stafford might not have a ton of time left. The Rams could have another year or two left in them before the team has to figure out who to replace Stafford with.

3. Detroit Lions

Third in our NFC power rankings, the Detroit Lions have ascended to the top of the NFC but seem to be trending toward a bit of a regression in 2025. We'll see if this team can rebound from losing both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs.

2. Green Bay Packers

Adding Micah Parsons has given the Green Bay Packers a legitimate chance to become a contender in the 2025 NFL Season. Yes, they have pushed their chips in for the next few years, but that's how it works in the NFL, as Super Bowl windows do not stay open for a long time in most cases.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions are first in the NFC in our updated power rankings, but they have all the makings of being a Super Bowl-hangover team in 2025, as they lost some players in the offseason and have yet another new offensive coordinator.