NFC QBs who could lead their teams to 1st Super Bowl in franchise history

Out of the 32 teams in the NFL, there are still shockingly 12 that have never won a Super Bowl in their franchise's history. For more than one-third of the league to still be chasing after a Lombardi trophy is rather surprising, but some franchises have been extremely close, especially in recent years.

Because of the fact that there are 12 teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl, the chances are decent that we'll see someone get out of that category this season and win the first title in franchise history. In the NFC, there are five teams that have never won a Super Bowl: The Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Arizona Cardinals.

Which quarterbacks on these respective teams could realistically be expected to lead their team to its first-ever Super Bowl win this coming season?

NFC quarterbacks that could win 1st Super Bowl in team history this year

1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Out of all the NFC teams that could potentially win their first-ever Super Bowl in the 2025 season, the Detroit Lions have to be considered the most likely.

I've done my part this offseason to poke holes in the Lions' operation after losing both coordinators, making major changes on the interior offensive line, and already dealing with injuries (and not doing enough upgrading) on defense.

With that in mind, this is a Lions team that still has the player leadership and top-end talent to win it all. They are still in a championship window. And the good news for them is that Jared Goff won't be a stranger to the Super Bowl if they can make it. He's already been there as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

2. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

After the Vikings won 14 games last year, we'd be idiots not to put JJ McCarthy on this list, right?

I certainly have my doubts about whether or not McCarthy can be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in his own right, but this is a team sport and he plays on a really good team. The Vikings are loaded on both sides of the ball (except at corner) and they are extremely well-coached.

It's not out of the realm of possibility to think McCarthy could win it all. Even if he's not a top-10 NFL quarterback, he's a winner and can step up in clutch moments. At least, that's what we came to expect from him at Michigan.

3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

This one is the longest of longshots in the NFC right now, I think, but I didn't want this to be a list of two guys. The AFC might have more "realistic" Super Bowl threats among teams that have never won one, but Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are an improved team, and could get hot at the right time.

And when Murray is on a heater, he's got the type of playmaking ability to beat any defense in the league. The Cardinals only won eight games last year, but could jump into the playoff mix again this year in year three of the Jonathan Gannon era.