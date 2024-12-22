NFL 2024: NFC making a definitive statement this season

Week 16 features two more clashes between AFC and NFC teams. In the early window on Sunday, the New York Jets host the surging Los Angeles Rams. Later in the afternoon, two playoff teams from 2023 battle in South Florida as the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins square off.

The 2024 interconference series concludes in Week 17 when the Raiders visit New Orleans, and the Colts meet the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

It’s safe to say that the conferences flipped the script from 2023.

NFC teams have had their way with the AFC this season

In Week 16, there were a half-dozen interconference contests. Indictive of the series in 2024, the NFC won four of the six head-to-head match-ups. The two biggest showdowns saw each conference prevail. The Bills snapped Detroit’s 11-game winning streak via a 48-42 victory. At Philadelphia, the Eagles dominated the AFC North-leading Steelers, 27-13.

This season, the NFC now owns a 45-31 in 76 meetings, ensuring that the conference has captured the season series for the third time in four years. It has been a complete reversal of fortunes for the AFC. A season ago, that conference convincingly won the interconference series, 46-34.

In 2023, the Ravens and Bengals posted 5-0 records vs. NFC competition, while the Patriots went 0-5 in interconference action.

This season, the Eagles, Vikings, and Packers all finished 5-0 vs. AFC foes. Meanwhile, the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs were the only team in their conference not to lose a game to an NFC team. While each of the 16 teams in the National Football Conference has managed at least one interconference victory, it’s been a different story on the other side. The Browns (0-5), Jaguars (0-5), Titans (0-5), Jets (0-4), and Raiders (0-4) winless vs. the other conference. Of course, those five clubs own a combined 15-55 win-loss record this season.

Super Bowl LIX is still eight weeks away. Will the NFC’s dominance over the AFC in 2024 carry over into the postseason? Stay tuned.