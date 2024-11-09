NFL 2024: These teams have the longest losing streaks entering Week 10
Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season is upon us. Let's take a look at the teams with the longest active losing streaks. Earlier in the year, there was some degree of hope for all of these teams on this current list, but here we are. You'll notice a clear trend with the teams who have the longest active losing streaks in the NFL.
Some teams on this list are a mess from top to bottom and just need to hit the reset button and blow it all up. Some teams may actually just be a piece or two away from figuring this out. As we enter Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season, there are six teams who are currently riding active losing streaks of at least three games.
4. Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3 games
Three teams in the NFL are tied with having lost three games in a row, and they all have huge question marks. The Miami Dolphins lost Tua Tagovailoa for a stretch as he recovered from yet another concussion. The Dallas Cowboys have a horrible run defense and also can't run the ball, and the Tamp Bay Buccaneers defense can't stop a nosebleed.
Three flawed teams who all have losing records, and when a team loses more than two games in a row, you know they have notable issues to fix. I'm not sure either team is capable to rebuild from this, but it'll be interesting to see if the Buccaneers can get some heroic play down the stretch from Baker Mayfield.
Other than that, the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins are both bad teams with bleak futures.
3. New York Giants - 4 games
No team is going to win many games with Daniel Jones at QB, and here we are. The decision to extend Daniel Jones two offseasons ago was a horrid and fireable offense from Joe Schoen, their General Manager, and the New York Giants are currently dealing with the consequences of their decision.
It's an embarrassing team and franchise, and nothing changes unless they take the QB position seriously. They have the third longest losing streak in the NFL at the moment at four games.
2. Las Vegas Raiders - 5 games
An embarrassing situation from the jump, the Las Vegas Raiders are learning the hard way that a top-heavy roster with no viable QB and no viable head coach is getting them nowhere. The Raiders are just bad. They're awful. And they've lost five games in a row. This team somehow went into Baltimore and beat the Ravens in the beginning of the season.
They have since traded away Davante Adams and are probably heading toward a huge rebuild beginning in 2025.
1. New Orleans Saints - 7 games
About six weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints were the talk of the town. The team raced out to a 2-0 start, and it felt like they were poised to take a huge leap in 2024. Well, between injuries and just a bad overall coaching and roster situation, the Saints have lost seven games in a row and became the first team this season to fire their head coach.
They also traded CB Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline, so this team is selling and in desperate need of a rebuild.