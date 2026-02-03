NFL Draft 2026: 3 teams that could trade its first-round pick before April

With the 2026 NFL Offseason approaching, the free agency period is coming, and that's when the major roster shakeups are done. We have seen, in recent years, a massive uptick in aggression. It honestly feels like there's been a bit of a race to the top. Many teams have 'rebuilt' much sooner than expected, so other teams want to then follow.

However, it's blown up in team's faces before, as building a winning NFL roster is incredibly difficult. Mistakes will be made, but stellar decisions also get done as well. As the free agency period approaches in mid-March, teams are gearing up to make some aggressive moves.

Well, the peak of aggression in the NFL is trading a first-round pick for a player. In many instances, we've seen these moves work out, but in other instances, like the Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson trades, the move can set a franchise back for a little bit. Let's talk about a few teams that could trade their first-round pick come April.

These three teams could legitimately trade its first-round pick before April's NFL Draft

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are as obvious a team as any to trade its first-round pick. Denver did seem to have some degree of interest in Miami Dolphins' wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, but the Broncos clearly did not want to pay the price.

However, it's clear that the front office should have made that move. The Broncos flirted with a Super Bowl berth this year despite missing Bo Nix, JK Dobbins, and other players for the AFC title game. Even with a fully healthy offense, the Broncos do not have a game-changing weapon.

Simply put, this offense is missing a weapon that scares opposing defenses. The Broncos should look to revisit a Jaylen Waddle trade this offseason to add the finishing touches on what could be an exceptional unit.