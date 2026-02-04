NFL Draft 2026: Giants go all-out to win NFC East in 7-Round mock draft

37. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

With multiple free agents along the offensive line, grabbing a top prospect in this unit is a wise idea. The Giants take Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling from Georgia with the 37th pick in our latest mock draft. Freeling is a high-upside, developmental right tackle prospect who could end up being a mainstay on the Giants' offensive line for years to come.

With Jermaine Eluemunor set to hit free agency, the Giants could opt to draft his replacement, but there could also be a scenario where Eluemunor is retained and Freeling is drafted. Without adequate protection, Jaxson Dart won't fully develop. Just take a look at Bo Nix, for example. The Broncos second-year QB has emerged as one of the more encouraging young players in the game, and Denver sporting a top offensive line has done wonders for his development.

105. Mike Washington Jr, RB, Arkansas

Cam Skattebo is another Giants' offensive playmaker working his way back from injury. The Giants could get a boost in the backfield with Mike Washington Jr from Arkansas. The Giants have, thus far, used all of their picks on the offensive side of the ball in a clear push to take that unit to the next level.

A huge reason that John Harbaugh took this job has to be because of Dart and his potential as a dual-threat passer. Helping him take the load off a bit with another reliable option in the backfield is yet another strong decision by the team's front office.

143. Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Now addressing the defensive side of the ball, the New York addressed the cornerback room and snags Treydan Stukes from Arizona. Stukes is a 6-2 cornerback who had four interceptions and six passes defended in 2025, so he's someone who has an affinity for the ball and is a potential starter option for the Giants on the backend of the defense.