NFL Draft 2026: Giants go all-out to win NFC East in 7-Round mock draft

184. TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

With 10 passes defended in 2025, TJ Hall is another defensive back who was seemingly always around the ball. The Giants continue to invest in the secondary with Hall's selection at pick 184 in this mock draft.

The Giants have some free agents on the backend of the defense and have to get that unit shored up. The pass rush could thrive even more if the secondary is stingy in coverage, as the defensive line would have that much more time to get to the quarterback and create pressure. Slowly but surely, the Giants are building a complete roster for 2026 and beyond.

190. Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas

Now addressing a strength and adding to it, the Giants select Arkansas defensive tackle Cameron Ball at pick 190. At 6-5 and 326 pounds, Ball is a space-eater who could be on the field on early, run downs.

When teams are picking this late in the NFL Draft, they are ideally hoping for some depth options. Acquiring good depth is also how teams are able to sustain success late in the season and into the playoffs. If the Giants hope to return to the postseason in 2026, they'll need to ensure they are strong in the trenches.

191. Ar'maj Reed-Adams, OG, Texas A&M

Speaking of the trenches, the Giants finish up this mock draft wiwth Ar'maj Reed-Adams, a guard prospect from Texas A&M.

When you take a long look at this Giants' mock draft, it's painfully obvious that this team is putting an emphasis on the trenches, while also addressing key roster needs and setting up Jaxson Dart for long-term success.

At the end of the day, it's a lot easier said than done for teams to build playoff rosters, but it's possible. The Giants hiring John Harbaugh is a great step in their quest to take the NFC East back and to get into the playoffs once again.