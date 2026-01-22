NFL Draft 2026: Updated two-round mock draft predictions as CFB ends

17. Detroit Lions - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Detroit Lions take the other Utah tackle and continue to try and field one of the best offensive lines in the league.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The brother of AJ Terrell, Avieon Terrell might be able to play inside and outside at CB in the NFL.

19. Carolina Panthers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Ty Simpson could be a nice selection for the Carolina Panthers, who saw Bryce Young play the best football of his career, but Young was still below-average in 2025.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald is another first-round Ohio State player that will absolutely hear his name called with one of the first 32 picks in April.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

A near-complete tight end prospect, Kenyon Sadiq is going to immediately make an impact for the Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor could actually play guard at the NFL level, but it might not hurt to try him at tackle first.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The OL class is seeing a lot of movement here in the bottom of the first round, as GM Howie Roseman targets another top guard prospect.

24. Cleveland Browns - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Both Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio are free agents in 2026, so the Browns do need to invest into the iOL.

25. Chicago Bears - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

CJ Allen could be one of several players who are brought in to remake the Bears defensive line.

26. Buffalo Bills - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

If the Buffalo Bills had taken the WR position more seriously, they might be playing in the AFC title game...

27. San Francisco 49ers - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Elite with the ball in his hands, it feels like KC Concepcion in San Francisco with Kyle Shahanan is a perfect fit.

28. Houston Texans - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The Texans had one of the best defensive lines in the NFL in 2025 and are trying to keep it that way with Caleb Banks from Florida.

29. Los Angeles Rams - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Chris Bell is injured at the moment and might not go in the first round, but he's one of the best WRs in the country, so this could be a steal for the LA Rams.

30. New England Patriots - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The New England Patriots absolutely need more EDGE help, so expect that to be a position they target in Round 1.

31. Denver Broncos - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

The Denver Broncos first pick in this mock draft sees them finally bringing in a good, young linebacker to fill at need at that position. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are free agents in 2026.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Seahawks do have some free agents in the secondary, so they could invest in this unit in the NFL Draft.