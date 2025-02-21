NFL Draft: Predicting the top-5 draft order for the 2026 NFL Draft

3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They ended up with that pick for a reason, folks. They aren't good and were the worst team in the NFL this past season. They've got a new GM in Mike Borgonzi and a flawed roster with a ton of holes, especially on offense.

There also isn't a clear-cut QB worthy of the first overall pick. There is no Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray, or Joe Burrow in this class. Heck, there may not even be a Bo Nix in the first round this year, either! The Titans will have to get creative for their starting QB situation in 2025, and this could end up with them absorbing another lean year and picking high in the 2026 NFL Draft.

4. New York Jets

The New York Jets will move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, which is the right move. However, that does put the Jets in the QB market. Where will they go to find their passer for 2025? Well, if you ask me, the new regime is probably in agreement that this year could be an evaluation year where they aren't super competitive.

I also happen to personally think that Aaron Glenn wasn't that great of a hire - it took him several years to actually become a good defensive coordinator, which is notable. The Jets aren't going to be good in 2025, but it will set the stage for them to have a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. We predict that they pick fourth overall.

5. Indianapolis Colts

A bad team with a bad quarterback situation, the Indianapolis Colts feel like they are on the brink of bottoming out. Anthony Richardson has been horrific in his two years in the NFL. He also simply cannot stay healthy and quite literally subbed himself out of a game in 2024 because he got a little winded.

The Colts do have a strong roster, actually, but seem to be missing some tougher coaching and obviously are missing a franchise quarterback. This could lend itself to being a brutal year where Indy wins a handful of games and end up seeing both Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard losing their jobs either during the season or right after.