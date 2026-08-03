NFL Fantasy Football: The great Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs debate

Over the last couple of weeks, we here at NFL Spin Zone have asked you, the audience, a question on our social media channels. That is: “Who are you taking with the first overall pick in fantasy this year”?

The question was met with one of two names: Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. Another common answer was that folks were undecided this year. Fear not; that is why this article is being made.

For those who are uncertain of who to take, or those who are willing to hear arguments as to why one player may be more of an optimal pick than the other, this is for you. The research findings were incredibly interesting, and it was a close call until there was one glaring issue with one of the first-pick contenders, regarding something that not many people tend to look at. No, this is not taking into account the rates of change at the running back position in fantasy football, although that could be a valuable metric to determine any tiebreakers that one may have.

How do Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs stack up against each other?

In all actuality, the two running backs are incredibly close in fantasy production. Who could have guessed that the two main guys in the running for the top pick could be elite options? Well, Gibbs had the top finish back in 2024, and Robinson has a second-place spot from 2025.

That said, Gibbs had 362.9 points that year while Robinson had 370.8. Both guys’ production has trended upward in their respective careers, finishing with more fantasy points than the previous year in each of their first three seasons. Both guys are seen as the top rushing option on the team, and both have been productive in the passing attack.

Even though there is the potential for Robinson to have a new quarterback in 2026, just take a look at what De’Von Achane has been up to in Miami, and know that Robinson’s receiving work should be fine with Tua Tagovailoa, if he is to start any games this year.

Additionally, both Gibbs and Robinson lost their second option at running back this offseason, with David Montgomery going to the Houston Texans and Tyler Allgeier landing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Well, these guys are incredibly similar pretty much all the way around. However, there might be one area where there is separation between them.