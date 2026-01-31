NFL Free Agency 2026: Best free agent on every AFC playoff team

Super Bowl LX is all that stands between all 32 teams and the frenzy that is about to be the 2026 NFL offseason and NFL Free Agency. For many teams, the madness has already begun.

A whopping 10 teams are making head coaching changes, and with the NFL salary cap rising to over $300 million for the first time in league history, it's about to be one of the craziest offseasons in recent memory.

The AFC was expected to be the more top-heavy conference of the two in 2025, but it was largely a disappointment for the expected top-end teams. Others emerged from within, with teams like the Patriots and Broncos representing in the Coneference Championship round. There are a ton of big-name free agents available this offseason, and here we'll look at the best free agent on every AFC team that made it to the postseason.

2026 NFL Free Agency: Best free agents on every AFC playoff team

Denver Broncos: John Franklin-Myers, Defensive Line

The top-seeded Denver Broncos made it to the playoffs in the first place largely because of their dominant defense. And the best part of Denver's defense was its record-setting pass rush. One of the most consistent pieces on that defensive front for the Broncos has been John Franklin-Myers.

Franklin-Myers has been a model of consistency pretty much his entire NFL career. He has had 14.5 sacks and 33 QB hits over the last two seasons in Denver combined.

New England Patriots: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE

K'Lavon Chaisson found a great situation for himself as a member of Mike Vrabel's defense with the New England Patriots. The former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick has quietly had a breakout campaign with 7.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits in the regular season. But he's really making himself some money here in the playoffs.

So far in the postseason, Chaisson has 3 sacks, 9 QB hits, and a forced fumble with the Super Bowl yet to play.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Lloyd, Linebacker

Devin Lloyd has had a few really productive seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was named a second-team All-Pro in the 2025 season after racking up 81 total tackles, 10 QB hits, and a career-best five interceptions. He made plays all over the field for the Jaguars' defense and could get over $20 million in average annual value on a new deal if he hits the open market.

Since the Jaguars don't have a first-round pick in 2026, they might end up tagging Lloyd if nothing else, but he would be a coveted defensive weapon if he got to the open market.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback

Although Aaron Rodgers is the "best" free agent on the Steelers, it feels like his option is either to play in Pittsburgh this coming season or just retire. And with Mike McCarthy coming to coach the Steelers, there's a chance for a reunion.

It would not be shocking if Rodgers decides to run it back in 2026. He was playing solid football this past season and the Steelers have a chance to build that roster around him a bit.

Houston Texans: Ed Ingram, Offensive Guard

There are few position groups in the NFL ascending in average annual value on free agent contracts more than the offensive guard position. Texans guard Ed Ingram is going to make some significant cash.

A former second-round pick by the Vikings, Ingram was discarded by Minnesota and wound up having a really solid year with Houston. And considering the Texans have had some substantial offensive line issues, they'll probably want Ingram back.

Buffalo Bills: David Edwards, Offensive Guard

Offensive line play is at a premium in today's NFL, and the guard position has been getting paid the same money we used to see the quarterback position get.

David Edwards is about to get his third NFL contract, and it will be massive. He's not yet 29 years old and is playing at a high level for one of the NFL's best rushing teams. He'll get paid big-time bucks, whether by the Bills or someone else.

Los Angeles Chargers: Odafe Oweh, EDGE

The Baltimore Ravens might be trying to get Odafe Oweh back from the Chargers this offseason, and try to get a mulligan on that trade. With virtually no production in Baltimore, the Ravens traded their former first-round pick to the Chargers during the season, and he exploded under Jesse Minter.

He was a game-wrecker immediatly upon putting the bolt on his head, and it continued through the Chargers' playoff appearance. He had three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles against Drake Maye and the Patriots. He will be one of the most coveted players if the Chargers let him reach the market.