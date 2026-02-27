NFL Free Agency: Cowboys should take a big swing at this underrated pass rusher

The Dallas Cowboys have invested a ton of money on the offensive side of the ball, and even more now that free agent wide receiver George Pickens has been slapped with the franchise tag. But they aren't making these moves on offense just to inevitably forsake the defense.

The Cowboys clearly believe they are in a championship window, and their offense is reflective of that. But in order to actually compete for a championship, you have to have a level of competence defensively. To help with that, the Cowboys brought in talented young defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker needs better talent to work with on that side of the ball, and the Cowboys have a pair of first-round picks to help with that. But they also are going to have to take a big swing or two in NFL Free Agency, and one pass rusher who could make them look like geniuses is Seahawks free agent Boye Mafe.

Seahawks free agent Boye Mafe could be the ideal big swing target for Cowboys

Spotrac is projecting Mafe to sign a contract worth $12.2 in average annual salary. That seems like a significant bargain considering what he's put on tape through his first four NFL seasons.

The former second-round pick out of Minnesota has always had enticing traits, and while his stats don't exactly indicate pass rush dominance, he's got a chance to be an even better second contract player than he was on his rookie deal.

Still just 27 years old, Mafe is exactly the type of player the Cowboys need to be taking a chance on in free agency. The price tag, assuming Spotrac is accurate in their projection, even with some room for error, is extremely palatable. The production history is there with Mafe racking up 71 career pressures and 20 career sacks so far.

He's had as many as 9 sacks in a season, and if he can get back to that form, he could help the Cowboys' defense get to a level that is actually going to put this team back in contention.

Dallas already has players on the interior in Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams. They've taken some shots on young players off the edge in the draft, and will likely do so once again here in the 2026 offseason. But they can't afford to sit out NFL Free Agency, and someone like Mafe may not sell a bunch of jerseys coming to Dallas, but he might take the pass rush to another level immediately.