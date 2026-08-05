NFL Hall of Fame Game: 5 storylines to keep an eye on for Thursday

3. Is there a first look at Jeremiyah Love?

With the third overall pick in the most recent NFL draft, the Cardinals selected Jeremiyah Love to lead the running game heading into the future. While it might not be this year, as Arizona has several running backs and has formed a three-headed monster at the position, the plan is for Love to take over at some point.

Is Thursday night our first taste of Love at the professional level? If so, how much of him will we see, and how effective will he be? There is a ton of intrigue surrounding the rookie running back, and for good reason, given his draft capital.

While he might not take over the backfield immediately, Thursday evening could be a first look at the young man and what a Love-led backfield could look like in the not-so-distant future. Granted, it might not be with the starting quarterback for the Cardinals, or even the starting offensive line for that matter, but an initial glimpse of Love is enticing.

4. The offensive tackles for the Carolina Panthers

Speaking of the starting offensive line, the Panthers are already down its starting offensive tackles heading into the preseason and beyond. Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton are both candidates to start the season on the injured reserve list in Carolina.

In their absence, Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling are set to assume starting roles as left tackle and right tackle, respectively, based on the depth chart. The big question here is whether we see them play on Thursday night.

There is an argument for and against the replacement starters playing in the game. A reason for them to play is simple: They need repetitions. It will not be with the starting quarterback, but as backups turned starters, in a new destination, they could both use additional reps. In particular, Freeling, who is a rookie being thrown into the fire.

The reason against them playing on Thursday is also easy. Carolina is already dealing with way too many injuries this offseason.

5. The injury buildup in Carolina

Heading into the start of the preseason on Thursday, the Panthers are down the aforementioned starting tackles and receiver. In addition, the team is also down a top pass rusher from last season, a promising rookie receiver who was competing for a starting role, the top two tight ends and a starting offensive guard, according to Sports Illustrated.

No one wants injuries to be a major storyline heading into any game, let alone a preseason one. However, it is vital that the Panthers stay healthy and do not lose any more players heading into the regular season. If they can do that, regardless of the result of the game, Thursday should be considered a win for Carolina.