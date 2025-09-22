3 NFL heroes (and 2 villains) who turned Week 3 into a joyride of drama

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season felt like one big, gigantic block party. So many impressive moments were created by a variety of players, and the majority of the games on the Week 3 slate were packed full of drama.

During the latest week of NFL matchups, football fans had the opportunity to watch one of the best single-game defensive performances in league history, a brash leader play spoiler to an epic comeback, and a veteran playmaker regain the form that once made him one of the NFL's best at his position.

Most importantly, of course, which players emerged as the most notable heroes and villains during all of the games that were played in Week 3? Some seem obvious, while others might catch a few people by surprise.

Heroes and Villains from Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season

Hero No. 1



Isaiah Rodgers - CB (Minnesota Vikings)

Minnesota Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers | FanSided

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had the performance of a lifetime on Sunday. The Vikings' cruised to a dominating victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and Rodgers played a huge part in the result.

During the matchup, the Minnesota cornerback returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown, forced two fumbles, and returned one of the fumbles 66 yards for another score. Rodgers became the first player in Vikings history to score two defensive touchdowns in one game, and oh, he did all of it in the first half.

Villain No. 1



Baker Mayfield - QB (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield | FanSided

On Sunday, it looked like Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were about to be on the receiving end of one of the most impressive comeback victories in NFL history after the New York Jets returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown to take a 27-26 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the contest.



Unfortunately for the Jets (who are still winless this season), Mayfield had a different plan in mind.

Instead of watching New York leave the field with its first victory of the 2025 campaign, the Bucs quarterback guided his offense on a surgical, seven-play drive that ultimately led to Tampa Bay capturing the win after Chase McLaughlin knocked down a 36-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter.

Mayfield stole the victory away from the Jets on Sunday like it was buried treasure, and that comeback has the Bucs beginning the season with a 3-0 record for the first time since 2005.

Hero No. 2



Jonathan Taylor - RB (Indianapolis Colts)

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor | FanSided

Three weeks into the 2025 NFL season and it seems safe to say that the 3-0 Indianapolis Colts are the biggest surprise so far. On Sunday, the Colts turned to their star running back, Jonathan Taylor, to lead them to their latest victory.

In an easy 41-20 win over the Tennessee Titans, Taylor rushed for 102 yards and scored three touchdowns, including one that was at the conclusion of a 46-yard run in which it seemed like he broke almost 55 tackles (almost).

The Indianapolis running back is currently averaging over 100 rushing yards per game, and if he can continue to play at such a high level, then the Colts are going to be a lot more than just an early-season surprise.

Villain No. 2



Tua Tagovailoa - QB (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa | FanSided

During his tenure, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has programmed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to run the team's offense as efficiently as possible. The problem is, Tagovailoa seems to be malfunctioning this season.

The Dolphins had a chance to pull off a huge upset last Thursday when they took on the rival Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa helped Miami drive all the way down to the Buffalo 21-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but instead of completing a pass to an open receiver, his robotic tendencies threw the pass right into the hands of Bills defender Terrel Bernard.

With Thursday's loss, the Dolphins are now off to a miserable 0-3 start, and fans are growing tired of the team's quarterback not being able to overcome his robotic play style.

Hero No. 3



Jordan Davis - DL (Philadelphia Eagles)

Philadelphia Eagles DL Jordan Davis | FanSided

Just when it seemed like the Los Angeles Rams were going to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the 2025 season on Sunday, Jordan Davis came up with one of the most jaw-dropping plays of the day.

With time winding down in the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup, the Rams had kicker Joshua Karty come out to try a 44-yard field goal. But instead of Los Angeles taking the lead and getting the win, Davis used his 6-foot-6 wingspan to block the attempt and then pick up the football and run it 61 yards the other way to score a game-sealing touchdown.

Philadelphia will suffer its first loss at some point this season, but plays like the one Davis made on Sunday are why they have a chance to win every week they step on the field.