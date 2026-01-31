NFL offseason: Biggest needs for teams with new head coaches in 2026

The 2026 NFL offseason is already off to a fast start with nearly one-third of the league making changes at the head coach position, creating tons of new storylines and an avalanche of change to come this offseason.

Anytime there are new coaches taking over franchises, especially when they are being paired with a new general manager on top of it all, there are going to be tons of roster changes. But even with some extremely notable franchises (not just the usual suspects) making coaching changes, all of these teams have needs on the roster that simply cannot be ignored or fixed with a new coach.

What are the biggest needs for teams with new head coaches (so far) in 2026?

Biggest needs for every NFL team with a new head coach in the 2026 offseason

New York Giants' biggest need: Right side of the offensive line

The New York Giants made arguably the biggest and most notable head coaching hire of the 2026 offseason when they brought in longtime Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to be the replacement for Brian Daboll, who was fired during the season.

The biggest and most obvious need for the Giants right now is on the offensive line. Both starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and right guard Greg Van Roten are free agents in 2026, and former first-round pick Evan Neal will get a change of scenery after that selection didn't work out at all.

Atlanta Falcons' biggest need: Wide receiver

It almost feels strange to say, because the Falcons have invested so many resources in their skill position players in recent years, but new head coach Kevin Stefanski has inherited a situation in which he needs help at wide receiver. The Falcons have Drake London and Darnell Mooney, but this team's overall skill position goes from bad to worse if Kyle Pitts is somehow not retained.

Having London and Pitts as core pieces will help, but the Falcons need another receiver to pair with London.

Buffalo Bills' biggest need: Wide receiver

You could make a good argument that the biggest need for Bills GM Brandon Beane to address is just the entire defense after the debacle we saw last year, but Josh Allen needs playmakers at receiver. The Bills' wide receiver position is not good at all, and Khalil Shakir is best suited as a WR2 or WR3.

If there's one area that Joe Brady is going to be banging the table to improve in his first year as the head coach, taking over for Sean McDermott, it's wide receiver.

Cleveland Browns' biggest need: Quarterback

The only team in the NFL to have not one but two Pro Bowl quarterbacks on its roster last year? That would be the Cleveland Browns. Stand up and take a bow, Andrew Berry.

All kidding aside, Todd Monken's top need is the same need the Browns always have: Quarterback. It might be more of a fruitful discussion to look at the secondary needs, which would start with the offensive line and wide receiver position.

Miami Dolphins' biggest need: Quarterback

It's a new era for the Miami Dolphins, who chose Tua Tagovailoa over Brian Flores under the previous regime, and now they've decided to start from scratch completely. It's not a 100 percent certainty that Tagovailoa will not play for new head coach Jeff Hafley, but it feels about as close to that as you can realistically get.

The Dolphins need a long-term solution at quarterback, and I'm not sure they're going to get it in 2026.

Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest need: Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers need one thing in the 2026 offseason: Offense.

Mike McCarthy is going back to his Pittsburgh roots to take his dream job of coaching the Steelers, and even if Aaron Rodgers comes back, it's safe to say that every position group on the offense could be a big-money free agent, trade, or 1st-round NFL Draft target for this team.

Tennessee Titans: Pass rush

The Tennessee Titans hired the right man for the job with Robert Saleh coming over after rehabbing his stock for a year with the San Francisco 49ers. Saleh has brought Brian Daboll along with him to coach the offense, and the Titans might have a little something cooking in 2026.

That is, if they can address the pass rush. The Titans got next to nothing in the sack department outside of interior defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. They need to bring in some talent off the edge for Saleh to work with.