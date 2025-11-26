NFL picks and score predictions for every Thanksgiving Day game in 2025

Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) @ Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1)

Thursday, November 27, 4:30 PM ET

I'm not trying to diminish the Chiefs and all they've done in recent years, but I feel way too confident about the Dallas Cowboys winning this game. I've been high on the Cowboys all season, even amidst their defensive struggles, but this is a team that has started to put it together at the right time.

Now, to be fair, the Cowboys had to erase a 21-0 deficit last weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles in order to get a win, but the point is that they did erase that deficit. The Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the NFL, they have played elite football at home for the majority of the season, and the defense is unrecognizable compared to the one we saw earlier this season.

The Cowboys are healthy on the defensive side of the ball right now. They've got reinforcements in the form of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. When Dak Prescott is playing at the level we saw against the Eagles (after the 21-0 hole, of course), he looks like a legitimate MVP candidate.

I just realistically don't think the Chiefs are playing as well as the Cowboys when both teams are at their best this season, which is weird to say. That isn't to sell the Chiefs short, either. They could absolutely dominate this game if Dallas's defensive habits bite them in the behind. There's nothing about that Dallas defense that has been consistent this year, except that they've been consistently bad.

With that said, they've buckled down the past two games and the guys who have returned to the lineup are building some steam.

The Chiefs are surprisingly 3.5-point favorites in this one, and I wouldn't be shocked if they won, but I'm picking Dallas at home on Thanksgiving to keep making things interesting in that NFC Wild Card race.