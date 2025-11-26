NFL picks and score predictions for every Thanksgiving Day game in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals (3-8) @ Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Thursday, November 27, 8:20 PM

In terms of the records of these two teams, you wouldn't expect that it could possibly end up being the best overall game on this Thanksgiving Day slate, but that's exactly what it could be.

The Bengals are basically cooked this season, which is unfortunate for them. This week marks the return of starting quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been out for the majority of this season dealing with turf toe.

Based on the way the Bengals have played defense this season, it's very possible that the return of Joe Burrow is going to be entirely anticlimactic. His return to the lineup means nothing if that defense is giving up 50 points when he's scoring 49. That's the kind of year it's been for the Bengals.

Even when they are getting outstanding contributions from the offense, the defense is finding ways to ruin it. As irrelevant as the Bengals may be when the playoffs actually start, they can impact the playoff picture beforehand by playing the role of spoiler. And the Ravens are favored in this game by seven points, but the return of Joe Burrow almost neutralizes the home-field advantage the Ravens have.

Baltimore has been winning games over the past month to climb out of the 2-5 hole they were in, just like everyone expected them to do. But Lamar Jackson hasn't exactly been playing like the MVP Lamar Jackson we've come to know over the past handful of years.

Even with this being the first game back for Burrow since the injury, I'm expecting these two teams to get into a shootout. And right now, I think the Bengals would win a shootout.

Prediction: Bengals win 33-31