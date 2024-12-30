NFL Playoff Picture Week 18: Ranking every game with highest playoff stakes

The NFL is definitely getting its wish in Week 18 of the 2024 season -- the stakes are high all over the place. The NFL Playoff picture is rapidly coming into frame with just two more spots available, one in each conference respectively. There are not only two playoff spots still up for grabs entering Week 18 but there are also playoff seeds up for grabs depending on what happens.

Which games in Week 18 of the 2024-25 season have the highest stakes? What is at stake in each of these games?

Let's rank each of these games from the highest playoff stakes to the lowest.

NFL Week 18: Ranking Games With Highest Playoff Stakes

1. Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

What's at stake: Winner gets the #1 seed in the NFC

It simply doesn't get any bigger than this. The winner of Sunday night's Lions-Vikings tilt will win the NFC North and claim the #1 seed in the NFC this season. It's absolutely huge, because the loser will play in the Wild Card round and will do so on the road.

The difference between having a bye and hosting in the divisional round cannot be overstated here. This game's stakes are bigger than "win and in" scenarios, in my book.

2 (tie): New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

What's at stake: NFC South Division Title

Neither the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nor the Atlanta Falcons have guaranteed a playoff spot just yet. The Buccaneers have a whopping 90 percent chance to get in after what transpired in Week 17, but they need to beat the New Orleans Saints in order to win the NFC South. And for them, that's all it will take.

For the Falcons, a win against the Panthers and a Buccaneers loss to the Saints will win them the NFC South. The division is on the line for these two teams in Week 18.

3. Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

What's at stake: A lot

Let's unpack this one a little bit, because we can't just focus in on one particular thing. The Bengals and Steelers play on Saturday night and there's a lot going on with this game:

Bengals need to win to stay alive in the AFC playoff race

Steelers win would preserve the 5th seed (at least)

Steelers win could result in AFC North division title and hosting Wild Card game vs. Ravens or Chargers

Let's say the Bengals win this game against the Steelers, it not only affects their playoff chances but drastically affects the Steelers. The Steelers losing this game would mean the potential of a trip in the Wild Card round to Baltimore instead of Houston.

4. Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

What's at stake: The 7th seed in the AFC

The stakes in this one are very simple. The Denver Broncos win against the Chiefs (likely backups) on Sunday, and they're in the playoffs. Lose this game and Denver opens up a world of possibilities for the other two teams knocking on the door in the AFC.

If the Broncos lose, there is still a path to them making the postseason, but both the Bengals and Dolphins would have to lose as well. But both Bengals fans and Dolphins fans will be watching this one with great intrigue.

5. Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

What's at stake: Potentially the 5th seed in the AFC

We mentioned it before with the Bengals and Steelers game, but if the Chargers can win their 11th game of the season this weekend, they have a shot to overtake the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 5th seed in the AFC.

Why is this important? The Houston Texans are the 4th seed and potentially the worst team about to make the playoffs in either conference. A road trip to Houston in the Wild Card round would be advantageous for whoever is in the 5th seed, at least on paper.

The Chargers would need the Steelers to lose on Saturday for this outcome to even be possible, however. The Steelers have a head-to-head advantage over Los Angeles.

6. Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

What's at stake: Ravens clinching AFC North

The Ravens may have the "easiest" path to clinching a division title in Week 18 with a home game against the Cleveland Browns. A win on Saturday would prevent the Pittsburgh Steelers from having any shot at seizing the AFC North and the 3rd seed in the postseason.

7. Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

What's at stake: Dolphins playoff hopes

The Dolphins need some things to go right in order to make the postseason, but it's still possible for them. This is one of the least interesting games of the week but everyone will be interested to see how Miami does, especially if Tyler Huntley has to play in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa once again.

As of now, that appears to be the case, which means Miami's playoff hopes lie with Huntley and potentially the Jets laying another egg after the debacle we just saw from them against the Bills.

8. Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys

What's at stake: 6th seed in the NFC

The Commanders situation is pretty simple: If they win against the Cowboys, they earn the 6th seed in the NFC due to a tie-breaker over the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have the Chicago Bears in Week 18 so they shouldn't be expected to lose.

If the Commanders lose and the Packers win, Green Bay will have the 6th seed and Washington will have the 7th.

9. Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams

What's at stake: 3rd seed in the NFC

The more I think about it, the more I wonder if this game shouldn't be higher on the list overall. The Rams losing to Seattle in Week 18 would likely put the Bucs in the 3rd seed and force the Rams to have to face off against the loser of Vikings-Lions in the Wild Card round.

The Rams want to win this game in the worst way so they can host either the Packers or Commanders instead of the Vikings or Lions.