NFL Playoff Predictions: Picks and score predictions for Championship games

Los Angeles Rams (5) @ Seattle Seahawks (1)

Sunday, January 25, 6:30 PM ET

The last time the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks played against each other, it was legitimately one of the craziest games of the entire season. And these two teams have already played two games this season which have been decided by a combined score of 58-57 in favor of the Rams.

The Seahawks won the last battle, and this rubber match to finish off the trilogy is best served with the high stakes of representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.

What more can be said about both of these teams that hasn't already been said throughout the course of the season? We've ranked every NFL team in every possible way this year, and every time we talk about the Seahawks and Rams, we talk about the same thing: These are two of the most complementary teams in the NFL right now.

They are as evenly-matched as it gets in today's NFL. They are both capable of putting 50 points on the board. They are both capable of taking the ball away four or five times. Even if every NFL team has their warts, and these teams do, you aren't going to really get much of a true competitive edge here because of personnel or anything we've looked at in the larger sample size of the season.

This is a game of best on best.

So which team is coming out on top? When two teams are evenly matched, you tend to gravitate toward the home team. But I am gravitating toward the team that has been to this spot before. The Rams are going to a hostile environment, but a familiar one. They have a head coach and quarterback who have won a Super Bowl together.

This should be expected to be a close game, but I'm taking the experience of Matthew Stafford against Sam Darnold in a duel.

Prediction: Rams win 27-26