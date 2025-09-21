NFL Power Ranking: Updated head coach rankings approaching Week 3

8. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

I have been high on the Arizona Cardinals for months now, and through two games, I am being proven right. The Cardinals weak spot this past offseason was their defensive line, so what did they do? They went out and improved their defensive line.

This is a strong roster and one that can hang with most contenders in the NFL. I do wonder just how good they can be with Kyler Murray at QB, but he's good enough to help lead this team into the postseason. I really do like the Cardinals as the fifth or sixth seed in the NFC playoffs in 2025.

7. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions got back on track in Week 2 with a huge win over the Chicago Bears. Both sides of the ball played well, and the Lions honestly looked like their 2024 selves in Week 2. Many have wondered if this team is in for a regression since Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are gone.

This is honestly the ultimate test for Dan Campbell, and the 1-1 Lions feel like a juggernaut. Campbell is seven in our power rankings.

6. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts play the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 and might honestly be 3-0 when Sunday is over, which is insane. Perhaps we have underrated the Colts all offseason? Whatever the reason for their success is, it's clear that Steichen has done a great job with this offense, and the defense is going to be in good hands with Lou Anarumo.

The Colts are riding high at 2-0 and truly feel like the best team in the AFC South, and it does not feel close. Steichen is no. 6 in our power rankings.

5. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Despite the mounting injuries, the San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 on the 2025 NFL Season and have already hit one-third of their 2024 win total. San Fran won six games last year and hope to return to the playoffs, as they typically make a very deep run when they get in.

Kyle Shanahan has always been among the best head coaches in the NFL, but it truly has been the injuries that has derailed many of their seasons. With Brock Purdy unlikely to play for the second-straight game, the 49ers are going to again have to try and win with Mac Jones.