NFL Power Ranking: Updated head coach rankings approaching Week 3

4. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh has done an awesome job with the LA Chargers thus far. What does appear to be pretty noteworthy is that this team is honestly overperforming a bit.

The Chargers don't have a ton of notable talent on either side of the ball and really struggle running the ball in 2025. Them being 2-0 with two strong division wins is impressive, and it's been the coaching that has kept this team undefeated thus far.

3. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

The first 3-0 team of the 2025 NFL Season is the Buffalo Bills, who beat the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Sean McDermott is always among the better coaches in the NFL, but he's failed to get over the hump.

The regular season is honestly just a formality at this point, as the Bills have bigger fish to fry. McDermott is third in our head coach power rankings approaching Week 3.

2. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

I could argue that the Green Bay Packers are the best team in the NFL. The Micah Parsons trade could have truly set this team over the edge, and Jordan Love has looked awesome through two weeks. The Packers might be the favorites in the NFC North at this point.

And with Love now in his third year starting, this could be the season where everything comes together.

1. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay has been the best coach in the NFL thus far. The Los Angeles Rams are 2-0 on the season and are actually one of three undefeated teams in the NFC West. This could be a hyper-competitive division this year, but most of us would bank on the elite duo of McVay and Matthew Stafford to get it done.

One of the best head coaches of this generation, Sean McVay is first in our power rankings.