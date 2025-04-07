NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

2. Detroit Lions

I like the Detroit Lions as the second-best team in the NFL right now. When healthy, this roster is perhaps the most talented in the league, but that was their primary issue in 2024 - this team had so many defensive injuries, and it ended up derailing their season, as they went one-and-done in the playoffs, even with the first-round bye.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Season, the Lions main goal might simply be to keep their players on the field, as everything else should then fall into place, but it is worth noting that both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson got hired for head coaching jobs with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears, and both were top-3 coordinators at their respective positions during the 2024 NFL Season.

But the sheer roster talent this team has ranks them second in our latest power rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Detroit will probably target a wide receiver and a defensive lineman with their first couple of picks.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The best team in the NFL right now is the Philadelphia Eagles, as they are the defending Super Bowl champions, throttling the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Philly won their second Super Bowl since the 2017 NFL Season, but have already had some significant turnover this offseason.

Players like Darius Slay, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Mekhi Becton are all on new teams now, so Howie Roseman is going to have to truly restock this roster in the NFL Draft, especially on defense.

However, this Eagles team is always among the most talented in the NFL year in and year out, so there is no doubt that the front office will be able to get this done. Philly looks to further cement themselves in history in 2025 as repeat champions. They are first in our latest power rankings.