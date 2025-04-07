NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

26. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are going to be this low in our current power rankings, but I am calling my shot now - this team is going to breakout in a huge way in the 2025 NFL Season. They got rid of Jerod Mayo, the failed head coach of only one year and brought in a true winner in Mike Vrabel, the former Tennessee Titans head coach who constantly got the most out of his rosters.

In 2024, the Patriots limped to four wins, and I could see them doubling that in the 2025 NFL Season. For reference, the Arizona Cardinals doubled their win total from four to eight during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, so it's very much possible.

I also believe that Drake Maye showed a lot of positive on tape and is someone who could truly erupt in 2025 if given a competent offensive line and another viable weapon or two on offense. The Pats might still be another year away from the playoffs, but this team is absolutely trending in the right direction if you ask me.

25. Las Vegas Raiders

Coming in at 26th in our latest power rankings, the Las Vegas Raiders are now featuring Pete Carroll as the head coach and Geno Smith as their starting QB. Smith also recently got a contract extension. Truth be told, I have no idea what the Raiders are attempting to do, as the Carroll/Smith duo did not work in Seattle, so why would it work in not only a loaded division, but a loaded conference?

The Raiders are assembling a team like they are purposely trying to win seven or eight games. This could at least stabilize them out a bit for the long-term, but I am simply not seeing much of anything of note with this team heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.