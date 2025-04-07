NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

16. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals doubled their win total from 2023 into 2024 and won eight games this past season. In fact, at one point last year, they were 6-4 and were in first place in the NFC West. With some added talent along the defensive line in free agency including Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Calais Campbell, that right there could be worth another win.

And you have to figure that if they have a strong 2025 NFL Draft class, that might be worth another win. All of a sudden, this team won 10 games in 2025 and clinched a Wild Card spot. Trust me when I say that unless something goes terribly wrong in 2025, the Cardinals are going to be a fun, competitive, and all-around good football team.

They still have to prove that though, as they come in right in the middle, at 16th in our recent NFL power rankings approaching the 2025 NFL Draft.

15. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to win five games in a row to close out the 2024 NFL Season, yet they did not make the playoffs. Finishing 9-8 for the second year in a row, the Bengals fielded one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and it was so bad that the unit itself kind of wasted away an MVP-caliber season from Joe Burrow, who was simply unstoppable last year.

That’s really what the Bengals are missing - sure, they could use some offensive line help, but that’s every year, but if they could simply field an even average defense, they would return to being among the best teams in the league.

One thing to note here is that while they did figure out how to pay Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, stud pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is without a deal, so I would keep an eye on how that progresses as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bengals, with an elite offense and horrific defense, are 15th in our latest power rankings.