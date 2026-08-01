NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking each NFC team by their best player

12. San Francisco 49ers - Christian McCaffrey, RB

Christian McCaffrey's 2025 season was interesting. He ran for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry. However, he caught 102 passes for 924 yards and led the NFL with 413 touches.

He obviously earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, but it wasn't an overly-efficient year. The San Francisco 49ers maybe even over-relied on McCaffrey this past season.

His usage might decline in 2026 to also help preserve his health, but he's continually been one of the most productive players in the NFL. he's on the doorstep of 13,000 scrimmage yards and 100 total touchdowns, and 2025 was the third year he hit the 2,000-yard mark.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tristan Wirfs, LT

Perhaps quietly, Tristan Wirfs is already a five-time Pro Bowler. He's been back on the left side of the offensive line for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been among the best in the NFL at it.

He did play in just 12 games in 2025 and also played in 13 games in 2022, so there are short stints of not being available. Through his six seasons, it's difficult to find a better tackle than Wirfs, so it should not be a shock that the Bucs have fielded some of the more stable offensive lines during his tenure.

10. Dallas Cowboys - CeeDee Lamb, WR

CeeDee Lamb has been a Pro Bowler five years in a row now, and despite playing in 14 games in the 2025 season, Lamb still caught 75 passes for 1,077 yards. George Pickens did out-produce him, but Lamb is the better overall player, as he's crossed the 1,000-yard mark five years in a row and has three separate seasons of at least 100 receptions.

9. Arizona Cardinals - Trey McBride, TE

As you can see, this exercise is far from easy. Trey McBride has really come on the past two seasons, and his production has increased over the first four years of his career.

In 2025, McBride produced like a WR1, catching 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns. That type of production is borderline historic at the position, so part of me feels a bit wrong for ranking him outside the top-10.

But as you'll see in the rest of the rankings, there are a ton of star-studded players. It's also important to note that McBride is probably the best tight end in the NFL right now even with his playing for what could be the worst team.

And if you told me he deserved to be in the top-5, I'd not argue.