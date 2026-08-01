NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking each NFC team by their best player

4. Dallas Cowboys - Micah Parsons, EDGE

Micah Parsons is a special player, but he's likely going to miss a chunk of the 2026 season. He's had double-digit sacks each year of his career thus far, but that streak is now in jeopardy. With that said, Parsons is the complete package. He's now a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, trending toward being a Hall of Famer one day.

He's also someone you could realistically line up at inside linebacker in a pinch if needed, but he's as good as they come as a pure pass-rusher, so his positioning in this ranking is quite high, and for good reason.

3. Philadelphia Eagles - Lane Johnson, RT

Lane Johnson has battled injuries throughout his career, but I am not sure he's truly had a 'bad' year. One of the very best offensive tackles in the history of the league, Johnson is likely ending up in the Hall of Fame. He has played in the league for 13 years, but only has six Pro Bowls.

I say that lightly as Pro Bowl numbers aren't always an indicator of just how good someone truly is. Johnson has played just two full seasons in his career, so the availability has not always been there, but he makes up for it by being an elite presence on the right side.

2. Detroit Lions - Penei Sewell, LT

Penei Sewell is riding a four-year streak of being a Pro Bowler and a three-year streak of being an All-Pro. He's also still just 25 years old and does not turn 26 until October. Sewell is now also going to be a left tackle. With the team having taken a true right tackle in the NFL Draft in Blake Miller, and the team parting ways with Taylor Decker earlier in the offseason, Sewell's presence on the left side is also going to help with remaining a household name, as left tackles are typically given more attention than right tackles.

1. Los Angeles Rams - Myles Garrett, DE

Now the owner of the single-season sack record. Myles Garrett comes in at No. 1 in our power rankings. Every bit of a Hall of Famer, Garrett now finds himself on the Los Angeles Rams at just the right time. He's done just about everything a player can do at this point besides win a Super Bowl.

Garrett is also now a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and is trending toward ending his career as an all-time great.