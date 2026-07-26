NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Full league rankings with training camps beginning

30. Miami Dolphins

We're obviously still in the tier of the worst teams in the league that have major quarterback concerns, as the Miami Dolphins come in at No. 30 in our power rankings, but if nothing else, the Dolphins did sign a new faces this offseason in Malik Willis.

Willis had enjoyed some insanely prolific starts with the Green Bay Packers as Jordan Love's backup, and those starts were good enough to land him a multi-year deal with the Dolphins. It does appear like the Dolphins are in a full-blown rebuild, though, as they parted with a ton of former players this offseason in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, Tua Tagovailoa, and others.

This could be a slower process, as the coaching staff and front office are also new. Fans will have to be patient as on paper right now, there isn't a ton to get excited about.

But if Willis can provide some frisky quarterback play, I suppose the Dolphins could win a few more games than we think, but what I bet this team is internally hoping for is a struggling season that allows them to net one of the highest picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

This could allow them to land one of the top projected quarterback prospects.

29. Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking of top quarterback prospects, the Las Vegas Raiders landed him this offseason in Fernando Mendoza, taking him with the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders, though, did sign Kirk Cousins, who is likely starting for this team, and he could start the entire season.

Las Vegas may want to slow-play the Mendoza development, which is not a bad idea, as very uncommon for a team to land their quarterback of the future and for it to actually work out. The Raiders understand what they have brewing and want to ensure the process is done correctly.

But, also, the roster is still a bit of a mess on offense, as the Raiders might just have the worst wide receiver room in the NFL, and the offensive line could still use some work. With Cousins starting, this could be another team that struggles to win more than a few games, but at least they have something to be optimistic about for the future.

For the time being, though, the Raiders are near the bottom of our power rankings, as this team is really in no position to win many games this year.