NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Full league rankings with training camps beginning

28. New York Jets

The New York Jets come in at No. 28 in our power rankings with training camps beginning. The Jets have clearly positioned themselves this offseason for a future run at a rookie quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, and I believe you can truly see the plan laid out that way.

The Jets suddenly sport a ton of youthful, encouraging talent on offense across the board. New York also managed to get into the first round three times this past draft, and they have another three first-round picks in 2027.

The offense has enough talent to aid in the development of a rookie quarterback next year, but in the meantime, Geno Smith is under center, which is a primary reason why this team is ranked so low. Smith has thrown 32 interceptions over the past two seasons and is simply not a starting-caliber quarterback at this stage of his career.

Defensively, the Jets have enough talent to hang around, but nothing overly special. Head coach Aaron Glenn also did seem to be in over his head a bit on his first year on the job in 2025, and when a team has quarterback and head coaching concerns, that usually means the following season is a brutal one.

The Jets can play spoiler and win some games, but I would not expect anything more than that.

27. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have a lot to like heading into the 2026 season, but this group is still a solid year away. The Titans brought in a new coaching staff this offseason, hiring Robert Saleh as the head coach and also bringing in Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator.

Daboll does have a solid track record with young quarterbacks, so Cam Ward's chances of making a leap in year two feel quite high. With that being said, there is absolutely zero guarantee of anything, as this team should be viewed as unproven until proven otherwise.

There is a lot to like along the defensive line, and perhaps Saleh performs better at his second stint as head coach, but with it being possible that Ward doesn't develop, and the roster itself still needing some work, the Titans will, for the time being, take a lower spot in our power rankings.

But if a breakout happens, Tennessee could flirt with a winning record and put themselves on the map for the long-term.