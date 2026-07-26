NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Full league rankings with training camps beginning

15. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles come in at No. 15 in our rankings. The Eagles traded AJ Brown to the New England Patriots this offseason. They're now without their most explosive weapon at the position. Philly also had to hire a new offensive coordinator, bringing in former NFL quarterback Sean Mannion to run the show.

Philly's roster is good, but you'd ideally like another safety and pass-rusher. On offense, key players like Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert are getting up there in age, and Brown's absence could have a huge impact on Jalen Hurts' production, and his production wasn't that special to begin with.

Hurts has always been a limited quarterback, and I think we're in store for an Eagles season where things actually begin to regress a bit. Lastly, while head coach Nick Sirianni has been a winner, there also seems to be a level of dysfunction and uncertainty that has followed him during his tenure.

14. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have gone 11-6 in each year of the Jim Harbaugh era, ending both seasons with a blowout loss in the Wild Card Round. I struggle to see how that is going to be avoided this year.

The Chargers did hire Mike McDaniel to run the show on offense, which has been a hire that just about everyone has praised, but they lost former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to the Baltimore Ravens head coaching job, so that could somewhat cancel out the McDaniel move.

Los Angeles has a good roster, but it's not among the best in the league and doesn't have a ton of needle-moving players overall. With how solid a coach Harbaugh is, though, it'd be hard to see how this team doesn't again win double-digit games for the third year in a row.

13. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are in a similar spot as the Chargers - the Packers have no issues winning games, but the playoff success just has not been there. Furthermore, the Packers could be without stud pass-rusher Micah Parsons for a large chunk of the 2026 season, so their already shaky pass-rush could be downright non-existent until he returns.

Furthermore, the NFC North is quite good, so there might not be much of a path for this team to win a ton of games. While the Packers are a stable franchise, it yet again feels like a season where a Super Bowl run isn't in the cards.