NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every AFC team by their best player

12. Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert, QB

Justin Herbert is a good quarterback, but he's kind of maxed himself out this far. Something I have maintained about Herbert is that he came into the NFL as a B+ quarterback, and that's still what he is. Sure, the frame, arm strength, and regular season stats are nice, but that's really all we've seen from Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers have a franchise quarterback, but this isn't an elite player at the position and doesn't seem to, at least thus far in his career, have the oomf to take this team over the hump. With that said, a lot of other teams would love to have Herbert as their quarterback.

11. Miami Dolphins - De'Von Achane, RB

De'Von Achane had the best year of his career in 2025, rushing for 1,350 yards and also finishing with 488 receiving yards. Achane scored a big-money extension with the Miami Dolphins this offseason and is simply an electric player.

Through three seasons, Achane is averaging 1,675 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns across a full 17-game season, and he also earned a Pro Bowl nod this past year, too.

While he doesn't play the most valuable position on the field, he's a true game-changer and arguably a top-5 running back in the sport.

10. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, G

Quenton Nelson is going to end up in the Hall of Fame one day, and I almost wanted to rank him higher. Nelson has missed just four starts across his eight years in the NFL and is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro.

There almost aren't enough words to describe just how awesome Nelson is. I suppose the one thing that could begin to get in the way is Nelson suddenly having a lot of tread on his tires.

That may not matter, but he's played 129 regular season games and 8,445 regular season snaps.

9. New England Patriots - Drake Maye, QB

Drake Maye had an awesome season for the New England Patriots in 2025. This was his first true breakout year, and we'll need to see him again play well to fully decide if he's the real deal or not, but Maye finished second in the MVP voting and helped lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl berth.

If Maye can even come close to repeating his 2025 season in 2026, the Patriots will be set for the long-term.