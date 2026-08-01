NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every AFC team by their best player

8. Tennessee Titans - Jeffery Simmons, DT

Jeffery Simmons had the best year of his career with the Tennessee Titans in 2025, racking up 11 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, and also being a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro. He did all of this in 15 games. Simmons is great against the run and rushing the passer, and there simply aren't many defensive tackles better than him right now.

With the Titans having revamped the defense a bit in the offseason, also adding Robert Saleh as the head coach, Simmons could again have another insane season. Sure, he's been on the Titans for his entire career, so he might not garner as much attention as he should, but talent is talent, and Simmons is right there with the elite in the league.

7. Houston Texans - Will Anderson Jr, EDGE

A Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2025, Will Anderson Jr comes in at No. 7 in our power rankings. The Houston Texans fielded the best defense in the NFL last year, and Anderson was right at the center, finishing with 12 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 23 quarterback hits.

What's interesting is that Anderson hasn't necessarily put up insanely gaudy stats like other pass-rushers, but his impact on the game is noticeable. He's only set to enter his age-25 season, so the best is honestly yet to come, and playing opposite Danielle Hunter is a huge boost here as well.

With his production slightly ticking up each year, the 2026 season could bring an even more impactful season stat-sheet wise.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Brock Bowers, TE

Despite only playing in 12 games in 2025, Brock Bowers still earned a Pro Bowl and finished with 64 receptions and 680 yards, which is production many other NFL teams would love from a 17-game tight end. It's not a stretch to say that Bowers is a generational player at the position, and with the team having drafted Fernando Mendoza back in April, Bowers' long-term production suddenly looks outstanding.

5. Denver Broncos - Patrick Surtain II, CB

The best cornerback in the NFL, Patrick Surtain comes in at No. 5 in our power rankings. Surtain has notched double-digit pass deflections in all five years of his career despite not being targeted much, and he also has made four Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro squads.

Only set to play in his age-26 season in 2026, it's not a stretch to say that Surtain has already laid the groundwork for a future Hall of Fame career.