NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every NFC team by their best player

15. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR

Tetairoa McMillan was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 2025 season, proving that the Carolina Panthers made the right move to draft him last year. McMillan hauled in 70 passes for 1,014 yards and 7 touchdowns, playing and starting in all 17 games. He has the body type to be a legitimate, high-end WR1 for years to come, and if quarterback Bryce Young can take another step forward in 2026, McMillan is going to also enjoy a more prolific season.

Given how strong this first year was from the young wide receiver, we could easily be talking about his being a top-10 player at the position when 2026 gets going.

14. New Orleans Saints - Travis Etienne, RB

Signing over from the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, Travis Etienne feels like the New Orleans Saints best player. Etienne actually missed his entire rookie season, so while his NFL career looks like it's been four seasons, it's actually been five. Etienne has missed just two games in the past four seasons, amassing 5,136 scrimmage yards during this time.

He's a rock-solid runner with pass-catching ability, and that's the type of weapon that the Saints offense was missing. Their other running back of note, Alvin Kamara, is obviously declining, so the team went out and spent big-time bucks to land Etienne. He'll supercharge this Saints offense in 2026.

13. Philadelphia Eagles - Lane Johnson, RT

Lane Johnson played in just 10 games in the regular season for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. Johnson has unfortunately struggled with injuries for much of his career, but he surely stayed on the field long enough to cement a Hall of Fame career as one of the best right tackles in NFL history. Johnson is getting up there in age, and he's not the player he once was, so many have wondered if we could be watching Johnson entering the final year of an insanely successful NFL career.

He's 13th in our rankings after not playing a ton in 2025.