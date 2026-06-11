NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every NFC team by their best player

12. New York Giants - Brian Burns, EDGE

In 2025 for the New York Giants, Brian Burns earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. He finished with 16.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 31 quarterback hits, which were all career-high numbers. Burns is a bit of an interesting player, as he was playing elite football this past season, but he's not necessarily someone you immediately think of when talking about the best pass-rushers in the NFL.

Burns now has 71 career sacks through seven seasons in the NFL and is only entering his age-28 campaign. This is one heck of a player.

11. Green Bay Packers - Micah Parsons, EDGE

Micah Parsons tore his ACL for the Green Bay Packers in 2025, so he was not able to finish the season. Speaking of awesome pass-rushers. Parsons came over in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in a move that not many of us saw coming. Parsons is a five-time Pro Bowler and did manage to make the first-team All-Pro squad despite playing in 14 games.

He has 65 sacks through five seasons and is very much on a future Hall of Fame pace if he can keep this up throughout the rest of his 20s. That may seem a bit aggressive, but he's accomplished just about everything possible, individually, thus far.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tristan Wirfs, LT

Tristan Wirfs is one of the best, most athletic linemen in the NFL and comes in at No. 10 in our power rankings. Wirfs has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since being drafted back in 2020 and has five Pro Bowls and two All-Pros to his credit.

He won the Super Bowl as a rookie and has played both left and right tackle. Only turning 27 years old earlier this year, Wirfs is truly right in the middle of his prime and could sustain this level of success for another 5-7 seasons. The Bucs have also sported one of the more stable offensive lines in recent years, and Wirfs is largely the main factor in that being the case.