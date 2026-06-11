NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every NFC team by their best player

6. Chicago Bears - Joe Thuney, OG

Joe Thuney and the Chicago Bears come in at No. 6 in our power rankings. Thuney is one of the best guards in the NFL, and despite being on the wrong side of 30, he won the NFL's first Protector of the Year award, which is given to the best offensive lineman in the league.

Playing for the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and now the Bears, Thuney has enjoyed top-notch success wherever he's gone, and specifically in Chicago, it could not be more clear that Thuney was a missing link to what turned into an elite offensive line.

It's unclear when Thuney would begin to decline, but even if that does begin in 2026, he's clearly done enough to end up in the Hall of Fame when it's all said and done.

5. San Francisco 49ers - Christian McCaffrey, RB

Christian McCaffrey just eats up yards, and he did that for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2025 season. McCaffrey finished with 2,126 scrimmage yards on 413 touches. He actually ended up with 102 receptions and 924 receiving yards, which might be more impressive than finishing with 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

McCaffrey was a Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro, fourth in MVP voting, second in Offensive Player of the Year voting, and also won the Comeback Player of the Year award. Hall of Fame appears to be on the table, but it might take another year or two of what we just saw for that deal to be sealed.

4. Detroit Lions - Penei Sewell, LT

In each of the last three seasons for the Detroit Lions, Penei Sewell has earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. Now heading back over to left tackle, Sewell is not even 26 years old yet despite already entering year six in the NFL.

Sewell might be the most obvious younger player on this list who could end up in the Hall of Fame one day. At best, he's the best lineman in the NFL, period, and at worst, he's top-5. There aren't many players in the NFL who bring such a strong level of consistent play to the table, but Sewell does just that.