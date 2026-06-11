NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every NFC team by their best player

3. Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB

We're now getting into the best of the best. Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons land at No. 3 in our power rankings. Robinson had the best season of his career in 2025, racking up 2,298 scrimmage yards, which led the NFL, and also earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

Robinson, for the second year in a row, easily eclipsed the 1,400-yard rushing mark, but added 820 receiving yards this year, which is a drastic improvement from the 431 yards he had in 2024. Robinson has not missed a game and has started in every game but one.

He's added 34 touchdowns in his three seasons and should be a player the Falcons lock up with a long-term extension very soon.

2. Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba arrived on the scene in 2025, making the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro teams, and also adding the Offensive Player of the Year award to his mantle, too. The Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl this year, and Smith-Njigba was the center of much of that.

He led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, amassing that total on 119 receptions, and also adding 10 touchdowns. He actually led the NFL with 14.5 yards per touch, so he was a consistently explosive player in 2025, doing this at just 23 years old.

JSN, as he is sometimes called, has appeared in all 17 games in each of his seasons in the NFL and appears to be only getting better. However, he can't quite get to that top spot in our power rankings, and there is no shock who appears there.

1. Los Angeles Rams - Myles Garrett, DE

Myles Garrett could retire tomorrow and be in the Hall of Fame. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and now owns the single-season sack record. He notched 23 sacks in 2025, and also was able to add 60 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 39 quarterback hits.

Thanks to Zach Allen of the Denver Broncos, Garrett was not able to lead in quarterback hits, but did lead in sacks and tackles for loss. Through nine years in the NFL, Garrett has hit the double-digit sack mark eight times, also amassing 149 tackles for loss and 239 quarterback hits as well.

Garrett gets to the quarterback better than most of this current generation, can play the run well, and is going to help propel the Los Angeles Rams to a potential Super Bowl title this year.