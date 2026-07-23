NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every playoff team as training camps begin

12. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles won 11 games last year and lost in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Now, for 2026, this team no longer has AJ Brown in the mix and has another new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion.

Brown had been with the team since 2022 and was obviously an explosive element of the offense, so his absence could be a major one. Other key players on offense like Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert are also getting up there in age, and quarterback Jalen Hurts has really never been a special passer, so this year's Eagles team does feel like a group that should be able to win some games, but won't go far in the postseason.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Going 11-6 and losing in the Wild Card Round in each of the last two seasons, the Los Angeles Chargers are No. 11 in our power rankings and just don't seem to have that extra gear right now. Yes, they hired Mike McDaniel as the offensive coordinator, but I have not seen many people talk about losing Jesse Minter, their former stud defensive coordinator, so those two moves could cancel each other out.

All in all, the coaching staff, roster, and quarterback are all good, and that's the type of success this team should have in 2026. It'd not be a major shock if the Bolts again went 11-6 and stumbled in the playoffs.

10. Green Bay Packers

Another team in a similar tier to the Chargers, the Green Bay Packers come in at No, 10, but if nothing else, the Packers have sustained winning for years now and do have a special talent at quarterback in Jordan Love.

Love, though, has missed two regular season games in each of the last two seasons, so shoring up that health will be huge if the Packers hope to take that next step, and while this team does have some star-studded players, they once again feel like a group plenty good enough to win 9-11 games, but nothing more than an early playoff exit.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Despite all the injuries in 2025, the San Francisco 49ers went 12-5 and did advance into the Divisional Round. As it seems to always be, the 49ers can make a Super Bowl run this year if the roster health is in a good spot, and that's really the main thing here, as they've been to two Super Bowls in the Kyle Shanahan era and are typically always very good.