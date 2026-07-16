NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every QB/RB duo approaching training camp

24. Aaron Rodgers/Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dowdle is a 1,000-yard player, and I do believe he'll get the 'starter' carries at the position over Jaylen Warren, who could also have a notable role, but Dowdle is definitely a lower ceiling player and more of a 1A at the position. At quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is fine at this stage of his career, but he's far removed from his prime years.

On paper, he'll be efficient, but the Steelers' offense didn't do much of anything well and just don't really scare you at any position. Rodgers is quite limited at this stage of his career and is probably the 18-20th best player at the position on his best days.

This duo is nothing to get excited about.

23. Malik Willis/De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

If nothing else, De'Von Achane rocks and is, arguably, a top-5 player at the position, but Malik Willis is honestly as unknown as a rookie quarterback. In mop-up duty for the Green Bay Packers, Willis was quite good these past two seasons, but there just isn't anything to stay one way or another if Willis is anything more than a spot-starter.

He still does have youth on his side, which is good for him, but Willis not being much at the position right now does hurt the Miami Dolphins duo in our rankings.

22. Tyler Shough/Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough played well down the stretch for the New Orleans Saints, helping the team win four of their final five games. Landing Travis Etienne in free agency was also a huge get, as he's a 1,000-yard running back with receiving upside, which is ideal for Shough's development.

But, like many teams in this tier in our power rankings, Shough is still unproven, so while I am quite high on the Saints this year (and you should be, too), I'd be doing a disservice to the other duos if I ranked this one any higher at the moment.

But if we revisited this mid-season...

21. Kyler Murray/Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

I refuse to believe that Kyler Murray signed with the Minnesota Vikings to be in a 'quarterback competition' with JJ McCarthy. Unless something major happens, Murray is going to start. The Vikings may continue to trot out Aaron Jones as the de-facto RB1, but it's clear that Jones just isn't the same player he once was.

This duo would have been awesome about four years ago, but that is no longer the case in 2026.