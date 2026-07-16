NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every QB/RB duo approaching training camp

16. CJ Stroud/David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Both rather average, CJ Stroud and David Montgomery have both flashed notable upside during their careers. Montgomery figures to be the 1A in Houston, and he does have low ceiling 1,000-yard ability. Stroud has been average since his breakout season in 2023, so he's needing to prove himself in 2026, or Houston would end up in a tough situation.

15. Justin Herbert/Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is who he is at this point - he's been the same quality quarterback his entire career but does own an 0-3 playoff record. Omarion Hampton is a massive specimen of a running back who ran for 545 yards as a rookie in nine games. Hampton's health in 2026 is going to be a major thing here, but the main issue with Herbert and why this duo isn't ranked higher is it seems like there just isn't that truly elite level that many think he's at.

Besides the shiny regular season statistics, what else is present with Herbert?

14. Daniel Jones/Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor is one of the very best players in the NFL and is also one of the best pure runners in this league. He does most of the heavy-lifting here, but Daniel Jones was playing extremely well before his Achilles injury. Being ranked No. 14 is definitely closer to average, and that does feel fair given the performance of Jones and how good Taylor is.

If both are healthy and playing close to how they did in the first half of 2025, the Indianapolis Colts could be a special football team.

13. Bo Nix/J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Both Bo Nix and J.K. Dobbins can be great in 2026. We all know the story with Dobbins - injuries have robbed him of what could have been an insanely successful career, as he does still average over 1,000 yards averaged out over a 17-game season, and he also averages 5.2 yards per carry over his career.

But he has not played more than 15 games in a season, and that came all the way as a rookie. As for Nix, he's an ascending quarterback with a lot of awesome qualities, but many are wondering if Nix is able to take his game as a passer to the next level, as it does seem like Denver's passing attack has been capped over these past two seasons, but Dobbins was on pace for over 1,300 rushing yards in 2025, and Nix did have the Broncos within one game of the Super Bowl.