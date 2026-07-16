NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every QB/RB duo approaching training camp

12. Caleb Williams/D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is a special player, and D'Andre Swift more than held his own in 2025 for the Chicago Bears. Williams does seem to be getting a lot of media love, and that could also be due to the fanbase finally seeming to have a franchise quarterback after years of dysfunction. Williams is a good quarterback, but he's far from a finished product.

As for Swift, he's a legitimate dual-threat option with solid, efficient upside as a runner, and he had at least 1,345 scrimmage yards for the second year in a row, so he's a darn good football player.

11. Patrick Mahomes/Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes hasn't been nearly as efficient these past few years as he was earlier in his career, but many may put that on coaching, still thinking that Mahomes' 'magic' is still as present as ever. Coming off a major knee injury is going to be a huge stepping stone for him, and if he can get back to his old self, the rest of the NFL is in trouble.

He does finally seem to have a solid running back now in Walker, who isn't a legitimate bellcow and did get overpaid in free agency, but he does have the ability to be a 1,000-yard player and is going to make Kansas City's running back room a little bit better in 2026, which is much-needed, as the Chiefs run game just has not gotten it done in recent years.

10. Jalen Hurts/Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

The entire Philadelphia Eagles offense regressed big-time in the 2025 season. Saquon Barkley still eclipsed 1,000 yards and is one of the best running backs of this generation. He did have a 2,000-yard season in 2024. Jalen Hurts has been the same type of player his entire career - he's a threat as a ball-carrier, but he's not a threatening passer, and now not having AJ Brown in the mix could hurt the modest production he was able to rack up with Brown in the mix the past four season.

9. Joe Burrow/Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is excellent and is a top-3 quarterback when healthy. Chase Brown is also a good player - he's nothing special but does have modest rushing and receiving upside, and he's far from a liability on the Cincinnati Bengals offense.

All in all, there are many, many teams who would love to have this duo on their side.