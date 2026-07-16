NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every QB/RB duo approaching training camp

8.Drake Maye/TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Drake Maye and TreVeyon Henderson is quite the duo. Maye himself finished second in MVP voting in the 2025 season, just barely losing out to Matthew Stafford. Yes, the New England Patriots had an easy schedule, but production is production. As for TreVeyon Henderson, it wasn't the most consistent season, but the potential is there.

He is a legitimate dual-threat running back and should be able to step into a more significant role on the Patriots offense in 2026. In 2025, Henderson racked up 1,132 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns, playing in all 17 games and averaging a very strong 5.1 yards per carry. Henderson is an obvious league-wide breakout candidate this coming season.

7. Jordan Love/Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs come in at No. 7 in our power rankings. Both are consistently good. Love has missed four regular season games in the last two seasons and has actually not won more than nine games in any year of his starting career, but no one mistakes Love for a bad player. He's a very good quarterback and could still have another level to his game.

Jacobs is an efficient, solid runner. Definitely one of the more rugged, pure runners in the NFL, Jacobs is more of the old-school running back. Well-built at 5-10 and 223 pounds, Jacobs has only averaged 4.2 yards per carry across his career, but he does have 7,803 rushing yards in his seven years in the league, so he is a 1,000-yard player and is approaching 10,000 scrimmage yards, which he should hit very early into the 2026 season.

6. Dak Prescott/Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams had the best season of his NFL career for Dallas in the 2025 season, which earned him a three-year contract extension. Dak Prescott has also been one of the more prolific quarterbacks in the NFL since entering the league and is an elite pocket passer. The Cowboys, as a whole, finished with the 7th-ranked scoring offense, and it started with Prescott and Williams.

Williams always had the potential to be a 1,000-yard runner, but he never fully found his footing with the Broncos, his previous team.

5. Brock Purdy/Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey come in at No. 5 in our power rankings. Purdy has been efficient his entire career, and he's won a ton already. McCaffrey might honestly be a borderline Hall of Fame player at this point. In 2025, McCaffrey led the NFL with a whopping 413 touches, amassing 2,126 yards.