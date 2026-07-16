NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every QB/RB duo approaching training camp

4. Lamar Jackson/Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will one day end up in the Hall of Fame, and I don't say that lightly. Jackson is the best dual-threat quarterback of all-time, and there is a non-zero chance that Henry could end his career with the most rushing yards in NFL history.

Yes, the Baltimore Ravens had a down year in 2025, but that doesn't take away from just how elite this duo is and their ceiling. If Jackson stays on the field and Henry is still able to be efficient and isn't set to regression, the Ravens are going to be an absolute handful on offense once again.

3. Josh Allen/James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of all-time, but he has stayed healthier than Jackson, and James Cook is a much younger player than Henry, so the Buffalo Bills duo gets the nod for these rankings. Cook actually led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2024 and led the league in rushing yards in 2025.

He's an insanely productive player, and playing with Josh Allen certainly helps, as Allen himself is an elite rushing threat at the position. Cook has 32 total touchdowns over the past two seasons, and Allen has been a touchdown machine his entire career.

2. Jared Goff/Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is underappreciated across the quarterback landscape, but Jahmyr Gibbs does at least get the credit he deserves. Goff is a high-end passer who has thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes in each of the last four seasons, and Gibbs continues to be one of the best, most dynamic weapons in football.

Gibbs has been in the NFL for just three seasons but already has 49 total touchdowns, and Goff has been a high-end, efficient passer for the bulk of his career. There is also a realistic chance that Goff one day ends his NFL career quite high on some all-time quarterback categories like passing yards and touchdowns.

1. Matthew Stafford/Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Our No. 1 ranked duo in our power rankings, Stafford won the MVP this year and was the best player in the NFL not named Myles Garrett. Kyren Williams, while not the most dynamic player in the world, did rush for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. Williams does have three-straight seasons of at least 1,000 yards and has 44 touchdowns over the time. While Williams may not always be seen among the best running backs in the NFL, statistically, he's there, forming the best QB/RB duo in the league ahead of 2026.