NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking QBs most likely to be benched

4. Geno Smith, New York Jets

Geno Smith is now on his third team in as many seasons, as Seattle and Las Vegas both replaced Smith the past two seasons. Now with the New York Jets, the team that drafted him, Smith was clearly brought in to try and provide some sort of stability for the franchise. The only problem, though, is that Smith hasn't been a functional quarterback for multiple seasons now.

Smith has thrown 40 touchdowns against 32 interceptions the past two seasons, compiling a record of 12-20 during that stretch. Sure, Smith can probably get that passer rating somewhere in the mid-80s, which would not be the worst thing ever, but he's a year older, and the Jets do have Cade Klubnik in the room as well.

Like the Brissett situation in Arizona, the Jets clearly know that Smith isn't their long-term starter, and with 32 interceptions the last two seasons, Smith could 'turnover' his way into a spot on the bench.

3. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking of the Raiders, they not only drafted Fernando Mendoza this offseason, but also signed Kirk Cousins in free agency. Cousins is going to begin the year as the starter, but fans may soon be clamoring for Mendoza. Cousins is a fine backup at this point, but his prime days are way behind him.

I would also guess that Cousins knows what will inevitably happen, so a benching might not be the most surprising thing here. The veteran quarterback likely saw that his options to at least start a handful of games this year were dwindling, but Vegas can clearly give him that small guarantee for part of the 2026 season.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

I would be shocked if Tua Tagovailoa did not win the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback job, but if he plays like he did in 2025 for the Dolphins, he isn't going to last long. Conversely, if Tagovailoa can somehow find a way to play how he did in 2022-2024, he'll be the starter all year. Honestly, with this team, it's simple.

1. Whoever starts for the Cleveland Browns

Yeah - whether it's Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, whoever starts for the Cleveland Browns this year is not going to have a long leash. Watson hasn't been good for about five years now, and Sanders was an abomination as a rookie. It would actually shock me if both players did not get multiple starts this year.