NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the best defense in every division

2. AFC West: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have had one of the best defenses in the NFL for the past two seasons, and they're bringing almost everybody back for another run.

Denver's defense has set franchise records in sacks now in back-to-back seasons, challenging the all-time record of 72 (1985 Bears) with 68 during the 2025 season. Getting after the quarterback is the hallmark of this defense, led by coordinator Vance Joseph, but the Broncos have elite playmakers at all three levels.

The secondary is led by star cornerback Pat Surtain II, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL and basically the real-life equivalent of Create-a-Player at the cornerback position. Surtain's consistency and dominance permeate that side of the ball, but the Broncos have stars all over the place.

Zach Allen's 47 quarterback hits last season were second to none in the NFL, including Myles Garrett (39). The Broncos may have three legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidates on the same team in Surtain, Allen, and edge rusher Nik Bonitto.

The only starter being replaced this offseason is John Franklin-Myers, who didn't even play 50 percent of the snaps last season. This Broncos defense is loaded and ready for a championship run.

1. AFC South: Houston Texans

Even if it's by a thin margin, there isn't a better defense in the NFL right now than DeMeco Ryans' unit with the Houston Texans.

The Texans have an absolutely suffocating defense with the ability to dominate in a variety of different ways. In terms of roster construction, this unit has it all:

Elite presence off the edge

Top-tier linebacker play

Elite secondary

Houston's embarrassment of riches on the defensive side of the ball is the example everyone else in the NFL is striving for. Houston's unit is not only talented, but they have chemistry and continuity.

This is a group that ranked 2nd in points allowed last season, 1st in yards allowed, 4th in sacks, and 3rd in takeaways. They're difficult to move the ball on, no matter what way you slice it.