NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the best offense in every division

Teams expecting to truly contend for a Super Bowl in the NFL have to have a top-tier defense, but the discussion regarding the offensive side of the ball is a lot more nuanced than you might imagine.

Each of the top 3 offenses in the NFL last season (in points per game) reached the Championship Round or beyond. But among hte top 10 offenses in the NFL in points scored, three teams didn't even reach the playoffs.

You have to be able to score, but you also have to have a defense that can get you the ball back and finish games. Heading into the 2026 NFL season, we might be looking at one of the deepest fields of teams we've seen in modern league history, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

There are a ton of teams that can put up a lot of points, and our newest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a closer look at the top offense from each division. Each division can only be represented once, so some really good units didn't make the final cut. We've determined the best offense from each division based on what we saw last season, the moves that were made in 2026, and what we're expecting in 2026.

2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best offenses from every NFL division

8. NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In a division filled with underwhelming options, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers temporarily emerged as the #1 offense in the NFC South.

The Bucs lost Mike Evans to the 49ers in free agency this offseason, but they are ready to reload with Emeka Egbuka as the unquestioned WR1 heading into his second season. We've seen this Bucs offense be one of the most dynamic in the league before, but they are almost getting this spot by default after ranking just 18th in the NFL in scoring offense last season.

The Bucs have all of the pieces -- you would think -- to be one of the top 10-12 offenses in the league. If everyone is healthy, and if Baker Mayfield plays as well as he's capable of, that should be no problem. But there are still a lot of hypotheticals here.

We'll see how quickly the other offenses in the division can be challengers for this title, but even so, the NFC South was comfortably at the bottom of this list.

7. AFC West: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos, despite their maddening inconsistency on the offensive side of the ball at times, have the most complete offense in the AFC West right now.

When the Broncos' offense is at its best, they can outscore anybody. Just ask the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos ranked 14th in scoring and were 11th in 3rd down efficiency as well as 13th in red zone offense. Given the fact that their running game was virtually non-existent for the entire second half of the season, those numbers are rather impressive.

It's possible this team has the best offensive line in the entire NFL, and they just added Jaylen Waddle to their wide receiver room. When you look at the Broncos' offense compared to the rest of the AFC West, they have the best collection of talent and some of the highest upside going forward.

Believe it or not, they were the highest-scoring offense in the AFC West last season by a rather comfortable margin while ranking 26th in takeaways. If the takeaways go up, this offense is going to skyrocket.