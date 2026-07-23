NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the best offense in every division

6. AFC South: Indianapolis Colts

It was tough to rank the Colts ahead of the Jaguars on this list based on the way last season ended, but we can't ignore the first half of the season for the Colts when Daniel Jones was healthy. There was some legitimate talk happening about the Colts maybe being the best team in the entire league, and the offense was the biggest reason why.

There was a point early on in the season where they were scoring literally every time they got the ball.

Daniel Jones experienced a nice resurgence under Shane Steichen before suffering a brutal season-ending injury. If he can return to form this season, then it stands to reason that the Colts' offense can do the same.

They have one of the league's most underrated superstars in Jonathan Taylor, and with Michael Pittman Jr. out of the picture, Tyler Warren will probably go unchallenged for the team lead in overall targets.

This is a balanced offense and one of the most dangerous in the league when the core players are healthy.

5. AFC North: Baltimore Ravens

Because there are so many injury question marks for top teams in the AFC North this year, we have to make this ranking assuming that everyone is going to be healthy.

And if that ends up being the case, I would probably have to take the Baltimore Ravens' offense by a narrow margin over the Cincinnati Bengals.

When they're both at full strength, both Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are legitimate MVP candidates in very different ways. Even though the Bengals have the edge in coaching continuity with the Ravens breaking in new OC Declan Doyle this year, the Ravens have more proof of concept in recent years.

When Jackson is on top of his game, nobody in the NFL is more dynamic. And when he's hitting throws at an efficient rate, the running game for the Ravens is nearly unstoppable. There are obviously questions for both of these teams (Ravens and Bengals), but Baltimore's overall projection for this season -- if everything is as good as possible for both teams -- is probably more balanced than Cincinnati's.