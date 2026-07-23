NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the best offense in every division

4. NFC North: Detroit Lions

The NFC North was another really tough division to pick from. There are some really good offenses in this division from top to bottom.

The Detroit Lions got the edge over the Chicago Bears, ultimately, because of their proven star power up against the upside of the Bears. But it's important to note that the Bears do have elite upside, and they have the edge when it comes to their play-caller and head coach -- Ben Johnson -- who used to call the shots for the Lions.

Detroit's core of Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta is as good as you will see in the salary cap era. And even though they moved on from David Montgomery this offseason while reshuffling the offensive line, you have to feel like they're poised for a major bounce-back as a team in 2026.

Even with the struggles they had last year, moving off of OC John Morton during the season, the Lions still ranked 5th in the NFL in both points per game and yards. They have a dynamic group with elite chemistry. New OC Drew Petzing is going to be tasked with getting this unit where they feel they belong: On top of the league.

3. NFC East: Dallas Cowboys

If the Dallas Cowboys have nothing else, they've got one of the best offenses in the NFL heading into the 2026 season.

In fact, they've got one of the best offenses in the NFL coming off of last season. They finished the 2025 season 2nd in the league in total yards, 7th in the league in points per game, 2nd in passing yards, and 9th in rushing.

The discovery of Javonte Williams at the running back position as a free agency dart throw was massive for Dallas, and they wound up giving him a big-money contract this offseason to keep him around.

Entering the 2026 season, there is really nothing the Cowboys' offense lacks, except for long-term stability with the duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The Cowboys have Pickens playing this year on the franchise tag after failing to reach a long-term contract, and that casts a bit of a dark cloud over the upcoming years.

But for the time being, the Dallas offense really doesn't have a glaring weakness on paper. They are banking on some development from high picks on the offensive line like former 1st-round pick Tyler Guyton, but this is definitely a team that is going to be tough to keep out of the end zone if they're fully healthy on that side of the ball.